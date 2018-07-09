Waves hit sections of east coast from Tropical Storm Chris

Waves at the beach could be much bigger with Tropical Storm Chris but it's position spares our shorline and unleases dangers up the Mid-Atlantic coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Deadly waves battered North Carolina from Tropical Storm Chris yet our beach shows no signs of the storm spinning 400 miles northeast of Jacksonville.

Pictures of Jacksonville Beach Monday show a normal day with moderate rip currents and two foot surf and fortunately the dangers from the 60 mph tropical cyclone are well offshore.

Farther up the coast on Kill Devil Hills, NC, rough surf and currents from Tropical Storm Chris took the life of a man in his mid-60s who drowned Saturday in Red Flag conditions.

Six foot waves crashing on the Outer Banks are driven higher because of onshore winds. Our area is on the backside of Chris with the higher wave energy moving south and staying away from our coast.

Winds swirl counterclockwise around the center and very little of the circulation is pointed toward our coast keeping our waves under 3 feet.

Storm size, strength and placement are all factors in determining the proximity to ocean dangers.

Waves are twice the size north of Cape Hatteras where onshore winds are higher and 13' near the storm center.

Fetch is the direction of wind over water and the arrows show wind mainly directed at building seas away from Florida.

