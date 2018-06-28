Waves of afternoon and evening storms likely for Jacksonville the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - QUICK SEVERE UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning continues into Nassau County as sea breeze and intense outflow boundaries collide along US 301. These storm winds have been to 60 mph and are pushing rapidly southward into western Duval County before 8:15 p.m. Stay Alert!

Radar at 7:15 pm - Look out Western Nassau and Duval counties!

Here we go again, with heavy thunderstorms rolling across the entire region of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Some storms were severe, mainly for strong gusty winds to 50-60 mph. Most reports though were isolated. But, ugly skies, with mean looking shelf clouds kept StormPin pictures coming and they will do so again for Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Yep, the stormy pattern will continue the next few days...

This evening the worst of the storms will be along the Florida-Georgia Line, southward to along I-10. Many gusty winds and quick intense downpours and nasty lightning strikes. These conditions will last until 10 p.m. but conditions will quickly settle down once again.

Evening temperatures will cool into the 70s, but humidity levels wil remain very high such that feel-like temperatures will remain in the 80s.

Tomorrow (Friday) will bring us our highest chances of afternoon and evening storms that could go severe, these severe storms will be very much like today. Starting after 2 p.m. they will rapidly "pulse" up into the atmosphere. Ultimately a few of the expected widespread storms will become severe and like today (Thursday), there will be intense downburst winds. These will be of the wet-downburst type. Meaning these high winds will occur as the most intense rains are occurring.

Saturday - Sunday will still see widespread storms, but they will be more random and could develop at anytime during the day. Morning, afternoon, evening, overnight. There will be less lightning and more of those sneaky downpours. Why sneaky? Since there isn't any lightning, there's no thunder and so... skies turn dark, quickly and the rains roll in fast.

