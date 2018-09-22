Waves of isolated to scattered showers, storms expect this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This Morning: Waves of scattered showers will continue to impact coastal counties along with brief periods of localized heavy rainfall generally east of I-95.

Today: Shower activity will develop along and ahead of the dominant east coast sea breeze with a few isolated thunderstorms possible across our inland zones in Northeast Florida. Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s as an onshore flow continues.

Tonight: Expect clearing skies along the Atlantic Coast into the early evening with a few spotty coastal showers through midnight. After midnight, coastal shower activity is once again expected to increase in coverage as temperatures cool into the 70s with some upper 60s possible over our inland zones.

Tomorrow: An easterly flow will create another opportunity for higher rain chances during the morning and afternoon hours. For coastal areas, high temperatures in the upper 80s with upper 80s

and lower 90s inland.

Beach & Boating Forecast: Easterly flow will continue through early next week as high pressure dominates NNE of the local area with winds generally 10-15 kts and seas 2-5 ft as easterly swells build into the 2-3 range.

Rip Currents: Moderate risk today and Sunday with persistent onshore flow.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.