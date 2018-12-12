Weather Authority Alert Day on Friday as heavy rains return, possible severe storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday will be a Weather Authority Alert Day. Timing appears skewed more towards the afternoon and evening hours, but will be determined later Thursday.

The biggest threat will be flooding rains, and the area to be most impacted will be South Georgia, where recent storm systems have left between 8-15" of rain over the past two weeks. Flooding, especially on the country roads will be likely. Severe threat will be low.

About to be "El Nino'ed" again.

Shaking off the freezing temperatures just in time to deal with another shot of "El Nino" as the third southern tracking storm system (in a row) will impact Jacksonville this weekend. Like the prior two, heavy rains will impact parts, but not everyone, across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Current forecast models have slowed from earlier models, which means the heavier rains will be delayed.

Current timing appears to bring in a few showers later Thursday night into sunrise Friday. Heavier rains will not be until the noon hour. These heavier rains will spread from west to east across the area moving off the coast in the evening hours Friday. Rainfall expectations are for 1-3" with some scattered amounts that could exceed 4".

Flooding would be a concern with these quantities, McCoys Creek and other areas that quickly flood will be most impacted. If the concentration of rain slows or "trains" over northern Clay County, then there could be some issues along both forks of Black Creek. At this time this seems unlikely as this area needs to see more than 5" in less than five hours to see flooding.

Severe weather will also be a threat. The threat appears low at this time. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is suggesting a low risk, which wll translate to a few severe thunderstorms, with the greatest risk for hail, damaging winds and an isolated weak tornado. It's too early to determine whether we are under a severe thunderstorm watch

Friday weather issues

So how do we get there?

Wednesday morning was the second morning this winter where we officially were at or below 32° (a freezing day) as we started at 31°.Colder temperatures were recorded just west of Jacksonville. Cecil dropped to 28°, Gainesville and Lake CIty 29° and frost was reported all the way to the beach.

Well, that cold air is moving away, allowing for another storm system to take a very southerly track along the Gulf Coast, where copious amounts of moisture will be pulled into the system.

