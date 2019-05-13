Weather Authority Alert Day now over as a few showers continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a wild couple of days, with yesterday (Sunday) seeing the bulk of the severe/heavier storms north of Jacksonville and today (Monday) seeing the bulk of the heavier storms south of Jacksonville. Yes, we were somewhat left out of the rain pattern.

The cold front producing all of the wild weather is now pushing through North Florida and that will allow for our temperatures to cool, the humidity will drop and bring us super sunny skies.

And we should enjoy these next couple of days.

Morning low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning's will be from the mid 50s in Georgia to the low 60s in Florida. And even in the colder areas of Duval County we could see temperatures in the 50s early Wednesday morning.

We won't see many more morning's in the 50s so enjoy the next couple of morning's. Summer is right around the corner.

All you have to do is look at the calendar to understand what our weather is likely to be...

Weather during the second half of the month of May into the first 2 weeks of June, is typically either super sunny and very warm (dry heat) or we are tracking tropical moisture (not necessarily tropical storms or hurricanes.)

It's a dry heat.

Super sunny skies will dominate our weather the next 10 days. This time of year is when we see our most brutal sunshine. Skies are not yet clouding up from building afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The sun's rays are very direct allowing for rapid drying. Putting it all together, there will be limitied chances of rain and our yards will need our help to make it through the up coming dry period.

