Weather Authority Alert Day this Friday

Big dip in the wet jet stream will produce heavy possibly severe storms all along the Gulf Coast into Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia later this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While it is still too early for the details of when exactly and what exactly we may see on Friday, one thing is very clear, the overall weather pattern is highly conducive for severe thunderstorms.

This spring severe weather pattern starts with a cold pool of air at the upper-levels (20-40,000 feet) of the atmosphere. This cold pool of air is then pushed into the Deep South where the strong spring sun has been heating up the ground. This creates a very unstable atmospheric condition.

Working on the same principals of that of a hot air balloon, where hot air is much lighter than cold air. When cold air moves over a rather toasty earth, it is like a double whammy. The results can be for very explosive thunderstorms. Furthermore, these storms can last and last. These are called "super cells." These super cells can ramble on for hundreds of miles (both day and night) and dump extremely heavy rains, hail, high winds and tornadoes.

This past weekend, a similar weather pattern spawned dozens of tornadoes that killed 9 people.

This Saturday (April 13th) was particularly nasty day with 35 reported tornadoes that killed 7 people and injured nearly 100.

This Saturday (April 13th) was particularly nasty day with 35 reported tornadoes that killed 7 people and injured nearly 100.

Red triangles (35) tornado reports on Saturday alone.

Again, too early to tell of we will see a similar pattern of tornadoes, but it is something we will be watching closely. From tornadoes to a round of heavy rains, Friday will likely be very busy in the weather office.

Rainfall amounts as suggested by the Global Forecast System (GFS.)

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.