Weather Authority Alert Day today but here's more on the weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rains will come in waves throughout the day and final amounts will be moderate to large, ranging from 2-4" around Jacksonville to much more in a few isolated location. Some may see up to 6" before it is all said and done.

Getting past today's rains the weekend will turn brighter, but not until mid-day Saturday. Even then, showers will still be possible. Sunshine returns before the day ends on Saturday and Sunday will turn much brighter.

A cold front slides through during the day on Saturday and this helps dry conditions quickly.

Highs Friday will be 70-75°. Tonight's low around 60° and Saturday's high will approach 70° but feel cooler as a gusty southwesterly wind develops. Winds will be SW 10-17 mph Saturday afternoon.

Here's the game day forecast.

Redskins vs. Jags looking good, a little cool.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 60° Showers, 50% chance of showers

8 am. - 63° Showers, 50% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 67° Partly Cloudy, 40% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 70° Partly Cloudy, 30% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

