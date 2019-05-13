Weather Authority Alert Monday

Short term forecast models are strongly hinting at a band of storms for Jacksonville between 8 a.m. (out along I-75) and 3 p.m. (south of Jacksonville.)

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. - Sunday brought heavy storms into Southern Georgia. Mainly large hail and gusty winds, those storms have now moved off the coast leaving us with a pleasant and quiet Sunday evening. The trouble is, forecast models are trying to lock-in on an area disturbed weather for tomorrow morning. These storms are expected to develop along the Gulf Coast and then move across (and along I-10) towards Jacksonville during the mid-morning hours on Monday.

Storm reports through Sunday 8 p.m. Blue dots represent hail, lots reported in Southern Georgia,

For Jacksonville, timing seems to be centered around 11 a.m. give or take 3 hours. In other words, be alert to possible downpours and some lightning / thunder / gusty winds between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Short term forecast models are strongly hinting at a band of storms for Jacksonville between 8 a.m. (out along I-75) and 3 p.m. (south of Jacksonville.)

The same front responsible for storms today will linger over the First Coast into Monday producing another round of wet weather mainly across Northeast Florida. The main threat from the storms will be locally heavy rainfall with 0.50"-1.00" rainfall area-wide, but localized 2"-3". Some strong storms with gusty winds of 40-50 mph and small hail along with a few isolated severe storms still possible, but overall severe threat slightly less than today.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s both today and Monday as overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Picture above is from Tropical Tidbits.

These downpours could produce up to 1" of rain in a very short time and possibly have hail associated with them.

The good news is that these will be only marginally severe.

Severe storms have hail 1" in size, or greater and / or wind gusts above 58 mph.

Monday's severe storms will be mainly south of Jacksonville, but remain alert.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.