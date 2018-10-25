Weather forecast for Blue Angels air show

The Blue Angels breaking out of tight formation at the Jacksonville Sea and Sky Spectacular (PHOTO: Jerry McGovern)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Weekend weather appears to clear in time for a great showing at this years NAS Jax Air Show but Saturday will be cloudier than Sunday.

The Georgia Florida game coincides with this years Blue Angles performance but those at the game can expect a stadium flyover on Saturday,

Clouds will be more numerous Saturday as the Blue Angels start the performance at 12:30 p.m.

There will be a bonus encore performance with fewer maneuvers at 3:00 p.m.

A steady west breeze at 15 mph will boost a cool morning from the low 60s into the mid 70s during the afternoon.

On Sunday skies will be cloudless with the Blue Angels slated for a 3:00 p.m. time slot.

You may need a jacket in the morning especially Sunday when gates at 9 a.m.

Visibility won't be much of a concern for the pilots and although a performance can be held in rain is not expected this weekend.

Sunday the "high show" will be performed using the entire 15,000 feet of vertical airspace but cloud ceilings Saturday may hinder some aerobatics if the base hovers around 4500 feet in the "low show."

