Weather forecast for SpaceX new crew capsule rocket launch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If weather holds, a Falcon 9 rocket will blast off early Saturday morning carrying a new SpaceX crew capsule to the International Space Station.

The weather could cooperate If you plan on making the roughly 2 hour trip to watch the launch

for the 2:49 am blast off.

Tonight, there is only a 20% chance of weather interfering with the launch.

Weak high pressure will build across the southern Florida peninsula and should provide decent weather later tonight.

While locally skies will be cloudy with some fog, central Florida should have less clouds.

As a result, Friday’s showers and a majority of the clouds should be able to clear up prior to the launch window late tonight.

If clouds become too thick the next back-up launch window is set for early Tuesday morning but odds are worse 40% for conditions that could interfere with a launch.

A cold front is expected to shift into the Florida peninsula Sunday, slowly moving through Central Florida Monday night and into Tuesday. The cold front is expected to be within the vicinity of the Space Coast during the launch window early Tuesday morning, and isolated to scattered showers are likely.

If the launch is successful, the test flight will last six-days after blasting off from Kennedy Space Center and docking the next day with the ISS.

It will be the first uncrewed test flight on a Falcon 9 rocket, to launch the Crew Dragon spacecraft ground systems, as well as on-orbit, docking and landing operations.

The flight test also will provide valuable data toward NASA certifying SpaceX’s crew transportation system for carrying astronauts to and from the International Space Station.



