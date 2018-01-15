Weather in Boston milder for the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars proved they can win playing in 15 degree cold this past Sunday in Pittsburg. As they get ready to head to Boston the weather is looking much milder for the AFC Championship at Gillette Field.

A warm spell will build into New England this by the end of the week with kick off temperatures hitting the upper 40s. A typical late January is usually in the mid 30s but the Jaguars will get a well timed break from freezing temperatures.

Milder southwest winds will boost the temps over the eastern seaboard this weekend which will also bring in dry and warmer conditions for local Jacksonville barbecues.