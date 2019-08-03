Weather resetting to normal Saturday

JACKSONVILLE. Fla - Nice to see sunnier skies today. Enjoy drier weather but watch out for afternoon storms which could dump some brief heavy rain. The rain coverage this afternoon targets inland locations and won’t last as long as Friday.

Today: 87° 40% chance of rain. Showers after 11 am around coastal areas with storms after 1 pm pushing inland with a NE sea breeze.

The tropical wave moves away from NE Florida and dry air returns on the back side of the wave reducing rain chances Sunday to 30%.

Sunday brings warmer temps in the low to mid 90s.

Next week expect scattered showers/t-storms during the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s inland, around 90 coast.

The tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic shows no signs of organizing and no models develop it into a threatening storm. It could pass near the northern Lesser Antilles Tuesday and close to Bermuda by the end of next week.

Models show the tropics taking a pause in activity through the middle of August. Let’s hope.



