Weather will change dramatically making this a turn-around-Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday starts out damp, with showers possible through commute time, especially in our Southern counties. Expect wet roadways with puddles and ponding along your morning route. Expect cloudy skies with rain slowly ending around noon. The showers will push offshore and the clouds will clear dramatically during the mid day to early afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s in Southeastern Georgia and into the low to mid 70s for Northeastern Florida. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night a front pushes through and cools us down into the upper 30s and low 40s for early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be cooler, only topping out in the low 60s under sunny skies.

Wednesday night will turn chilly with overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s, but with no real danger of freezing at this point.

Thursday will be sunny and cool, with afternoon highs only topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies and another chilly night, heading down into the 40s.

Temperatures start to warm up Friday and into the weekend, but it does come with cloudy skies and a decent chance for rain shaping up on Sunday.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 62°

5 a.m. 63° - 50 % Showers I-95

7 a.m. 62° - 40% Showers I-95

9 a.m. 65° - 30% Showers

11 a.m. 70° - 20% Showers, sun returns

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:54 pm

