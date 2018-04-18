Wednesday starts chilly before temperatures soar into 80s under mostly sunny skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With a high pressure in control, we'll continue with clear skies and calmer winds going into Wednesday morning. Hump Day begins with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s, but throughout the day winds will continue push in out of the southwest driving afternoon highs into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday overnight temperatures will be mild. Expect lows from the mid 50s to near 60° as southwesterly winds increase ahead of an approaching cold front. You may possibly encounter some patchy on your Wednesday morning commute before temperatures return to the mid 80s during the afternoon hours.

The cold front will not deliver rain, but clouds will filter in Thursday as it front moves. Southeastern Georgia will see clouds first, then Northeastern Florida will experience increasing cloudiness during the later part of the day on Thursday. So expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon and evening.

By Friday the effects of the frontal passage will be felt as high temperatures only reach the low 70s. We'll continue with the milder temperatures in the low to mid 70s during the afternoon hours throughout the weekend. Our next chance for rain arrives on Sunday night into Monday as rain and storms are expected to arrive as a result of low pressure center moves east across the Gulf Coast states in the our region.





Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.