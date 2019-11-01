Weekend chill arrives in time for football

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Your plans tonight outdoors will require a jacket since temperatures will be headed into the 40s in some areas.

Evening clouds will eventually spread across areas that have been clear today blanketing us with overcast skies through the night and most of Saturday.

A few light showers or sprinkles are possible late overnight and early Saturday morning.

Rain will not accumulate much as it lifts up from the southeast primarily impacting coastal areas.

Overnight low temperatures around Jacksonville will dip to the low to upper 50s while the coast ranges in the 60s.

The coldest areas are in southeast Georgia away from the coast reaching the low and upper 40s.

Saturday morning light showers or drizzle are not out of the question. Rain chances will be around 30%-40% until around noon. Cloudy skies will quickly clear around 3-4 pm with dry air moving in. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s.

It gets chilly again chillier Saturday night under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will start sunny but cloud up late in the afternoon as NE winds increase to 15 mph. No rain expected.

The coming week brings a gentle warming trend as high's warm into the 70s, with a few 80s by midweek.

Rain is likely Friday.



