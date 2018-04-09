Weekend forecast for the Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2018 Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show is scheduled for April 13th-15th at Metropolitan Park. The new promoters of the event have several new elements planned for this year's show. The ever-popular Hook The Future Kids Fishing Clinics with Capt Don Dingman are scheduled for Saturday at noon and 2:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. The Fetch-N-Fish Father Daughter team has performances scheduled from 11-5:00 on Saturday and 11-2:00 on Sunday, providing dog shows and fishing seminars. Also the Tiki Boat will be available for free boat rides. You can see the entire schedule and other show details by clicking here...

The forecast for the In-Water Boat Show on Friday looks beautiful. Expect a nice cool start in the upper 50s under clear skies. Friday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures warming through the 70s and topping out in the low 80s during the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the Southeast around 15 mph for the afternoon hours. Friday evening will be mild and pleasant for the boat show, with temperatures cooling down through the 70s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday will be comfortable during the morning hours, starting out in the low 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies and a big warm up during the mid day. We will be in the mid to low 80s for the afternoon hours. Expect Southeasterly winds between 12-17 mph. The chance for an isolated shower during the day on Saturday hovers around 10%, but jumps up to 20% after sunset. Saturday evening will be mild with building clouds.

Sunday starts out pleasant, in the mid to upper 60s. Expect building clouds and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s. The chances for showers and storms are high on Sunday based on a cold front that will sweep through. Expect a 70% chance for rain, but the timing of those showers and storms is not certain as of now. The models typically come to a stronger agreement on timing of weekend showers by Wednesday and Thursday. After the showers push through, expect clearing skies and dropping temperatures.

