Weekend Forecast: Sunday brings more rain showers than Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The weekend features rain chances for similar to previous days, however, Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days. Temperatures will are expected to reach into the mid 80s this afternoon.

The best chances for rain are during the afternoon and evening hours mainly west of the I-95. The latter rains will primarily affect areas along and near I-75 as the rain pushes west. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 60s inland with 70s expected along the coast.

Sunday will likely be the wetter day of the weekend as a widespread batch of rain showers moves north from Central Florida. Our southern zones may see rain as early as 8 a.m., then those showers will push into Jacksonville by mid-morning. Southeastern Georgia will likely see showers during the early afternoon hours. The chance for downpours continues for the entire area through the evening.

As we go into next week, the rain chances are lowered a bit, before there is still a chance for some afternoon storm activity. By weeks' end we'll see the return of tropical moisture as a low pressure system moves north along the Florida peninsula through the Gulf of Mexico. The details are still coming together, however, heavy rain through the Memorial Day holiday weekend are more likely than not.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.