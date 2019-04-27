Weekend Forecast: Sunny, warm and dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High pressure returns to the First Coast this weekend providing sunny skies and drier air. Today highs will reach the lower 80s with northeast winds near 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Overnight anticipate clear skies with lows ranging from 53° to 58° along with southerly winds near 5 to 10 mph. Dry conditions will remain in place through Sunday as high temperatures hit the mid to upper 80s. Expect sunny skies along with southeast winds near 5 to 10 mph.

The air mass over our region remains dry with only a slight hint of a shower or two on Monday given a few more coastal clouds moving onshore. Overall look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s and easterly near winds 10 to 15 mph as the workweek begins.

