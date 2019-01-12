Weekend is here and Jacksonville will enjoy milder temperatures at a price

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A chilly start but no where as chilly as the past few mornings, mostly in the 40s but with hazy sunshine will allow our temperatures to rally to near 70°. South of Jacksonville will have the mildest of temperatures and in Georgia temperatures will be the chilliest. Sounds logical as the coldest temperatures are typically north of Jacksonville. Today and Sunday this will be somewhat pronounced. Georgia highs may stay in the low 60s. Whereas St. Augustine to Palatka to Gainesville, southward will have afternoon highs near 75°.

Clouds will build across the area, with more clouds expected in Georgia. Showers will also be a possibility both weekend days.

Saturday Forecast

Sunday should be the best day of the next week (not just the weekend), this despite a few scattered showers possible. Daytime temperatures will again easily climb into the 70s south of Jacksonville. Around town, highs will be in the low 70s and even in Georgia afternoon highs on Sunday will reach to near 70°. Clouds will be around, with a few showers and this will mainly be in the morning hours.

Offshore winds return Sunday and this will also allow afternoon temperatures at area Beaches to warm. Beaches highs on Sunday will near 75° south of Jacksonville and near 70° around Fernandina Beach.

Sunday Forecast, includes a few showers.

Next week!?!

Another chill down.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 50° Clear Skies, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 53° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 59° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 65° Partly Sunny, 20% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.

Sunset: 5:44 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

