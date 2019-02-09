Weekend nor'easter settles in over Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. - What an amazing week it was, as we experienced record high temperatures and bright sunny days. This weekend? Just take the opposite of what I just wrote and this is what we should expect. This means to expect cloudy skies, gusty winds with showers and chilly temperatures.

The nor'easter will kick-off the weekend and won't end until we go back to work and school on Monday.

What to expect.

Chillier temperatures along with building winds and this will be followed by building clouds and then some scattered showers. And just as nor'easter develop around Jacksonville, the greatest impact will be for those closest to the beach. Inland locations and in Georgia will see sunnier and less windy conditons.

Mini Weekend nor'easter

There are a host of advisories and warning and watches.

There is a Small Craft Advisory and Gale Watch in effect for area beaches. A Gale Watch is just like a Tropcal Storm Watch, we are "watching" for the possibility of Gale Force winds of at least 40 mph. There is also a Gale Warning for the offshore waters east of Georgia. This is also like a Tropical Storm Wwarning, which means winds of at least 40 mph are expected.

All this wind will build our seas and surf. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for all area beaches and that will include possible beach erosion, and as you can imagine, with all that wave action, a Rip Current Advisory is also in effect for dangoerous rip currents.

Surf maybe up, but it will be blown out on winds up to 35 mph.

The good news is that tides will probably only run above 1 to 1 1/2 feet above normal. High tides at area beaches will be around 11 a.m. Saturday and 12 noon Sunday.

Overall, our weather conditions will not be horrible, as rainfall will be limited to just a few coastal downpours and these will be primarily in the evening hours today (Saturday.) Chilly temperatures will be very noticable as we will see temperatures about 25° colder than they were on Friday.

Sunday will see scattered showers, and some afternoon sun as temperatures try to bounce back towards 70°.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 60° Mostly Sunny, 10% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 58° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 60° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 59° Mostly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.

Sunset: 6:07 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

