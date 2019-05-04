Weekend storm chances increase Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect partly cloudy skies today. A few coastal showers are possible the late afternoon and evening hours as the Atlantic sea breeze moves inland against southwesterly winds. Saturday's highs temperatures will be in the 85 to 90 degrees range with lows Sunday morning in the mid to upper 60s.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected late Sunday morning through Sunday evening as high temperatures return to the upper 80s. The stormy activity will precede a cold front moving through the region overnight. There's a marginal threat for severe storms, therefore hail and gusty winds will accompany isolated storms. There is a low threat for tornadoes. Storms will have moved offshore overnight being followed by drier conditions on Monday.

As the workweek begins, expect high temperatures to stay in the mid to uppers 80 with chances for rain increasing by midweek.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.