Weekend storms forecast being dashed by too many clouds

Who's the thief? What is stealing our storm possibilities? It's seems weird, but clouds are stealing our chances of heatwave busting super wet afternoon and evening storms.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Robbed again, as major storms (with extremely heavy rains) move across the Northeastern Gulf of Mexico, for the third day in a row, Jacksonville area unlikely to see heavy Saturday afternoon storms.

Why? Those storms over the Gulf are spewing lots of high level clouds across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. These "debris clouds" are very high ice crystal clouds and are blocking out the sun over Jacksonville. It is the third day in a row that these storm robbing clouds have spread across Jacksonville. It will be the third day in a row we will see just a handful of afternoon and evening storms.

If we get any storms today, they will have to come fairly late, say after 6 p.m., more like maybe 8-10 p.m. This is what the HRRR forecast model is still predicting for us. I have my doubts, but remain alert.

The most recent high resolution forecast model is predicting storms for this (Saturday) afternoon and evening.

So, enjoy the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the atmosphere over Jacksonville will be slightly drier. Yes, we will see clearer morning skies (more sunshine for us) and Jacksonville will once again see the return of bigger and heavy afternoon storms.

Not until then...

Simply stated, the return of hazy sunny morning skies (through 12 noon) will translate into bigger afternoon storms.

