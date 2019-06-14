Weekend Surfing Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - This Saturday is International Surfing Day on June 15th and although the surf will be nearly flat, the dry beachside weather conditions will make for perfect beginner lessons or accommodate local beach clean up gatherings.

Fridays micro 1' NE windchop will clean off Saturday as a small ESE trade swell is expected to take over this weekend. SE winds lock in through Tuesday with offshore winds cleaning up the 1-2 trade swell Wednesday into next weekend.

