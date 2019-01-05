Weekend turnaround in sunshine and temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Big rains have rolled off the coast, amounts were as expected (under an inch) and the predicted timing was outstanding. What a forecast!. But, enough of the back patting, up next? The chilliest air we will have had to deal with since Christmas. If you are counting, about 10 days ago.

Starting this morning, as sunrise temperatures will start mostly in the chilly upper 40s, even along the coast. There will be a chilly breeze as winds will be shifting throughout the day, becoming more Northwesterly during the afternoon. Wind speeds will be moderate and gusty with a few gust of winds near 25 mph. A small craft advisory is in effect for our coastal waters. Offshore wind gusts may exceed 35 mph.

So, putting all together, expect afternoon temperatures about 20° chillier than we have seen recently and there will be gusty winds too!

Definitely layer up if you plan on being outside for any length of time today.

Sunny, yet chilly!

Sunday morning winds relax and with clear skies, expect sunrise temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. There could even be a patch or two of frost along the Valdosta Highway (Homerville to Waycross, Georgia.)

Best part of the weekend will come Sunday afternoon with light winds and beautiful sunny blue skies..

Afternoon high will be near 70°, something that will repeat itself Monday and Tuesday afternoons as well.

Rain chances will remain very low the next week. More good news.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 49° Partly Cloudy, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 49° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 53° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 57° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

