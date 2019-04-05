Keep your umbrella nearby and stay alert to storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Very complicated weather pattern, where the wet jet stream is dipping southward along the Gulf Coast and will have very irregular pulses of energy heading towards Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Each pulse of energy will bring an increased chance of showers/storms. This will begin early Friday morning and last until Tuesday.

Heavy storms out west around 10 pm Thursday

Friday morning will illustrate the challenges we will face this weekend when it comes to our weather. A huge area (squall line) of storms entered the Gulf of Mexico along the Louisiana Coast Thursday afternoon and it kept on trucking along the Gulf Coast all Thursday evening and night. This area of storminess will fade fast just as it approaches Jacksonville in the morning, very early morning.

Friday morning will start off rather cloudy and with scattered showers, maybe a rumble of thunder or two.

Rains should reach Jax before 5 a.m.

After this round of fading showers/rains we will remain cloudy until around 10 a.m., thereafter we should see the sun intermittently and this will warm us up rather impressively. Expect afternoon highs on Friday around 80°. There should be a second round of thundershowers that will impact parts of the area later Friday evening. These will be a more classic afternoon and evening pattern of thundershowers that will be mainly up and down I-95 and then move towards the area beaches before 7 p.m.

The hope of course, is they should be only scattered and move off the coast before 7 p.m. allowing Friday evening to be pleasant.

Saturday and Sunday a hint of summer.

The wet jet stream pattern will lift a little north of us this weekend allowing for drier and warmer conditions both days. Yet, these will not be dry days. With increased afternoon temperatures and a hint of summer-time humidity, there will be a few scattered evening storms. These storms will also head for the coast, area beaches will have to remain on the lookout of rapidly changing conditions from possible storms. Afternoon highs both days will be in the mid 80s!

By Monday and Tuesday, the wet jet stream will again be dipping southward and it will bring a very high probability of rain/storms both Monday and Tuesday. Timing is still a little out there, but most likely these storms will be Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be very warm, in the 80s.

Challenging weather forecasting the next 5 days. Stay alert for PM storms.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.