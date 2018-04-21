Weekend weather delivers scattered showers, clouds along with northeasterly breezes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies will continue to move inland throughout the early afternoon traveling westward across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Overall coverage and rainfall will be pretty light.

Temperatures should be slightly warmer today as flow shifts more east northeast with highs near 70 at the beaches and low to mid 70s inland though it will still be somewhat breezy as winds speeds hit the teens.

Tonight low temperatures will be pretty will fall into the low to mid 60s in Northeast Florida while inland Southeast Georgia will be upper 50s. We'll start Sunday on a mild and dry note before clouds increase ahead of widespread rain and storms Sunday night and Monday morning as a warm front lifts north across the area. A few strong storms will be possible through Monday afternoon producing thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall.

Rip Currents: High risk of rip currents at area beaches will continue today. Georgia beaches may fall to moderate risk tomorrow, but northeast Florida beaches will likely continue a high risk on Sunday.

