Weekend weather gives preview to heat wave, sunny skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The summer-like temperatures have arrived in the First Coast and they are likely here to stay for quite sometime. Today expected southerly winds to drive temperatures into the lower 90s inland and upper 80s along the coast.

A few clouds will develop throughout the day, but mostly sunny skies will be the rule rather than the exception. Dry conditions are also expected, but a few isolated showers cannot be ruled as the sea breeze produces a few cells moving east to west during the afternoon and early evening hours. A few scattered showers are possible during the same time period across central Southeast Georgia.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid 60s under mostly clear skies. The development of patchy fog is possible near the I-75 corridor early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but will likely feature a few more clouds and along with a isolated afternoon showers along and near the St. Johns River Basin. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s as winds become more southeasterly.

As the workweek begins, expect plenty of sunshine as high pressure returns. High temperatures will hit the mid 90s with heat indices will near 100°.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.