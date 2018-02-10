Weekend weather starts off foggy yet turns very warm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Foggy start will be quickly followed by sunny skies. Dense fog advisories will fade before 10 am as warmer air pushes in, evaporating the fog, and allowing for a beautiful evening. The fog will be tough to leave the beaches but should clear the beaches before 1pm.

Morning temperatures will be pleasantly cool, in the 60s. Afternoon highs temperatures will jump into the low 80s, especially just west of the St. Johns River, westward to I-75.

Winds will be light out of the southeast 7-14 mph.

Boaters beware as fog will remain just offshore all day long on both Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon highs around 80°

AM Fog will diminish after 10 am

Sunday will start off with fog and low clouds and again warm up quickly as well. The difference between Saturday and Sunday will be an increase in the rain chances. The chances will not be big on Sunday, around 35%, but will be the beginning of a rainier pattern.

Sunday will be warm, again. Daytime highs will range from 75-80°.

Monday and Tuesday will be a pair of stormy days.

Monday will be soggy, with showers and a few isolated thunderstorms firing up. Expect 70% chances to see rain and afternoon highs in the mid 70s,

Tuesday, the wet weather sticks around with mostly cloudy skies and 60% chances to see showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

We start Wednesday out cloudy, with the possibility of an isolated shower, but we dry out and clear out during the day, ending the day with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, starting in the mid 50s and only warming up to around 70°.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 62° - Dense Fog

9 a.m. 64° - Dense Fog

12 Noon 74° - Sun returns!

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 6:10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.