Hurricane names Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate retired

This hurricane season Sara replaces Sandy on the list of storm names.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hurricane Irma will never impact Jacksonville again. A confident statement since the storm name has been retired forever.

Also Harvey, Maria and Nate will no longer be used to name hurricanes because of their deadly impacts throughout the Atlantic basin.

Names are reused on a six-year cycle until a name is retired if it turns deadly or costly.

This year Sara will replace the Hurricane Sandy which caused $70 billion in damage in 2012..

In 2023, Harold, Idalia, Margot, and Nigel will be the first storm names to appear replacing ones from last season.

The four names retired in 2017 ties 1995 and 1955 as the second greatest retirement year on record.

The deadly 2005 season was the highest year on record with five retired names. In total, 86 names have been retired since 1954.

Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms had been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center. They are now maintained and updated through a strict procedure by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.

