Welcome to Rockville weather forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The popular, outdoor Welcome To Rockville music festival returns to Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville this upcoming weekend. Years past have had challenging forecasts, but this year's look much better.

On Friday we start out mostly sunny and warm into the low 80s. Expect building clouds ahead of the only chance for rain through the weekend. There is a slight chance for passing showers Friday evening- we will keep you updated as the timing of the possible showers becomes more apparent. You'll most likely get the Five Finger Death Punch and Godsmack shows in dry, but as Ozzy Osbourne performs, the chances for rain peak at 40%.

Saturday looks lovely- with a nice cool start around 60°. Sunscreen and sunglasses are a great idea as the skies will be mostly clear all day long. Expect a mild morning turning into a warm & sunny afternoon. As Sevendust takes the stage we will be in the low 80s. By the time the Stone Temple Pilots perform, we will be slipping back down through the 70s. The temperatures will be perfect for Breaking Benjamin, but turning on the cool side for Stone Sour and Avenged Sevenfold.

Sunday start out cool, in the 50s under clear skies. Expect sunny skies and 70s during Red Fang, Thrice, and Greta Van Fleet. We should top out in the upper 70s and low 80s during Bullet For My Valentine. The turn in temperatures starts during Billy Idol's performance and we slide down through the 70s. Temperatures will be perfect and comfortable for Queens of the Stone Age, and will turn cool during the Foo Fighters show.