Welcome to Wednesday where our weather pattern shifts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After two afternoon's with scattered to numerous storms, you were probably thinking, here we go again! As everyday will be the same. Sun in the morning with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Just like summer. Well here's the good news, all we just experienced was what I call "hints of summer."

Today, Wednesday, will be similar but have no afternoon and evening thunderstorms, instead we might see a brief shower or two with cooler, breezy conditions developing after around 1 p.m.

Overall, you most likely will not need an umbrella as there will be stretches of sunny skies followed by afternoon clouds and a brief shower or sprinkle. Today's high will be around 80°, but generally in the 70s. And winds will gust up to 20 mph along area beaches as winds turn more northeasterly.

Then another big rebound in temperatures for this weekend.

Thursday will still have a mix of coastal clouds, breezy onshore winds and cool to mild temperatures. Highs will be around 83° inland to the upper 70s at the beach. A very slight chance of coastal shower will be possible.

Friday through Sunday, another set of days that will give us another "hint of summer." Afternoon highs will extend well into the 80s each day. Upper 80s to possibly touching 90° will occur in inland areas. Sunshine will be abundant and with little chance of rain until late Sunday. Additionally, winds will slowly veer around to the south, then southwest and then become westerly (offshore) by Sunday. The impact on us will be ever increasing temperatures for area beaches.

Could be a beachy weekend, complete with warm afternoons and water temperatures possibly reaching 70° by Sunday.

Evening storms on Sunday will be our next real threat of thunderstorms. These may linger into Monday morning.

Next 10 days shows every 3-4 days there will be another round of spring showers/storms.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.