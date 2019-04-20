Westerly breezes keep conditions cooler, drier Easter Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High pressure and cool dry air moves into the First Coast this weekend. Gusty winds will prevail for the majority of your Saturday. Isolated gusts could reach upwards of 30 mph with sustained westerly breezes between 5-15 mph.

Most areas will remain dry, however, a few isolated morning showers aren't out of the pictures. Highs will struggle to reach the lower 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

Easter Sunday gives way to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures. High temperatures will trend a few degrees below normal Sunday in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night's low temperatures will also remain below normal as our inland zones dip into the 40s mid 50s should be expected along the coast. Expect a decrease in gusty winds as the holiday comes to an end.

Near normal temperatures will return Monday as highs hit the lower 80s. Anticipate mostly dry conditions through Thursday with temperatures warming back above normal values. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase from west to east late Thursday through Friday with approach and passage of the next cold front.



