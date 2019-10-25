Wet start to the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Tonight a spotty shower is possible but rain chances stay under 20%. Temps will be quite mild for this time of year as a warm front heads up our way.

Lows only falling into the upper 60s inland SE GA and lower 70s NE FL and stay in the mid 70s at the coast.

Saturday morning will be dreary with showers early and cloudy skies. 60% chance for scattered to numerous showers are possible through noon with thunderstorms increasing by the afternoon and into the evening.

Sunday the day starts drier. A weakening cold front pushes into the Duval by the afternoon and into St. Augustine early evening sparking a small band of showers 40%.

It stays warm and humid all weekend with highs into the 80s with a few 90s over southern Clay counties.

The weather stays unsettled with showers next week without any dry air until Halloween.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.