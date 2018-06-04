Another day? What the hail?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monday afternoon and early evening's storms have the potential to be strong to severe, with one of the primary concerns being hail of up to 1 inch in size.

This is on the heels of hail storms we saw over the weekend as well. Sunday afternoon's storms produced predominantly pea to nickel-sized hail, with a few hot spots seeing golf ball to egg-sized hail.

Saturday's storms produced a wide swatch of nickel sized hail, especially across St. Johns County.

So much hail is the result of strong vertical blasts of wind inside storms. Those updrafts suspend frozen rain drops through multiple up and down motions in the cloud. With each cycle the hail grows larger until it is too heavy and falls to the ground.

Hail forms when updrafts in thunderstorms carry raindrops upward into extremely cold areas of the atmosphere where they freeze into ice. To be considered hail, the frozen precipitation pieces must have a diameter greater than 5 mm (0.2 nch).

Inside of a thunderstorm are strong updrafts of warm air and downdrafts of cold air. If a water droplet is picked up by the updrafts, it can be carried well above the freezing level. With temperatures below 32°F the water droplet freezes.

As the frozen droplet begins to fall, it will be carried by cold downdrafts. The hail may thaw as it moves into warmer air toward the bottom of the thunderstorm.

Sometimes the half-frozen droplet may also get picked up again by another updraft -- carrying it back into very cold air and re-freezing it. With each trip above and below the freezing level our frozen droplet adds another layer of ice.

Lastly, the frozen water droplet, with many layers of ice, much like the rings in a tree falls to the ground as hail.

Fortunately most hail is small -- usually less than 2 inches in diameter.

The largest hailstone (nearly the size of a volleyball!) fell on July 23, 2010 in Vivian, South Dakota, and had a diameter of 8.0 inches, a circumference of 18.62 inches, and weighed just under 2 pounds (1 pound and 15 ounces). This was after the resident that found the hailstone put it in the freezer but had a six-hour power outage and some melting likely occurred.

