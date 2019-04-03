What to do in Jacksonville this weekend: forecast for the In-Water Boat Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show returns to Metropolitan Park April 5-7th this year, and the forecast looks warm and occasionally wet.

Friday looks like the best chance for showers all weekend long. Expect a round of rain to push through between 2-7p.m. You have a 60% chance to see the showers. As the timing of this rain becomes more clear, we will update this forecast. Temperatures will still be mild on Friday, under mostly cloudy skies we will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be light, out of the south around 10 mph. Friday night the rain chances drop off by 7p.m.

Saturday starts out in the cool low 60s. Temperatures will warm up into the low 80s for the afternoon hours. Exoect partly cloudy skies and a few afternoon showers, with 40% chances to see the showers. Winds will be light, out of the south and then the southeast.

The weather looks especially nice for the sunset cruise down the St Johns River, departing at 7p.m. It will be 76° dropping down to 73° during the cruise with a 6mph breeze out of the southeast. It will be a little cloudy with 78% cloud cover, which can sometimes make for the most unique and colorful sunsets. The good news is that the chances for rain drop down to 6% by then, so it should be dry.

Sunday looks a tad cloudier, but also a tad drier. Expect mostly cloudy skies and 30% chances to see an isolated showers. Temperatures start out in the mid 60s and warm up into the mid to low 80s for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

