While soon to be Barry brews in the Gulf as Jacksonville will dry out a touch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the tropical cyclone consolidates in the Gulf of Mexico, the huge moisture field surrounding it will collapse inward towards the center, allowing it to intensify all the while, here in Jacksonville, we'll dry out.

At least a tad less stormy.

Thursday Morning - another steamy start

Thursday will start off as another super steamy morning with sunrise temperatures in the mid 70s and feel-like temperatures around 80°. Sunrise clouds are actually the leftover high clouds from Wednesday's afternoon storms. My point? We should see a decent sunrise for those who can take a moment. Sunrise is 6:34 a.m. Best sunrise viewing will start about 20 minutes before, or around 6:10 a.m.

From there, temperatures will once again launch skyward and by the lunch hour be right around 90°. The feel-like temperature will be close to 100° and this is about the time a few puffy clouds will begin to develop. These cumulus clouds will build to produce a few thundershowers (but not as many as Wednesday.)

Daytime highs will be in the low 90s and since we will have southwesterly winds there will be some storms at area beaches.

Slightly less stormy afternoon

After Thursday, another surge of moisture will surge up the Florida peninsula and bring higher chances of afternoon and evening storms Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will be even steven just about everywhere as again, a southwesterly wind will be pushing the storms from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Coast throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Daytime highs will be in the low 90s as feel-like temperatures reach to around 100°.

After Sunday, we dry out a bit more leaving us with another super steamy and hot weather pattern early next week as afternoon feel-like temperatures reach into the low 100s.

Last twist to our forecast comes very late next week as a weak cool front sags across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, heavy storms will return.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.