While Barry develops in the Gulf, Jacksonville dries out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday will still bring us a good chance of west of I-95 storms.

As we wake-up with more steamy sunrise conditions, the heat will make the feel-like temperatures reach well into the 90s before lunch. Ugh.

Wake-up Forecast

Expect 70% chances of storms mainly west of I-95 and about a 35% chance east to area beaches. Expect highs in the mid 90s. The best timing of the rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours between 4-8 p.m.

I-95 Storms Wednesday afternoon

Thursday our forecast dries out a little, as the tropical low drifts further to the west, drier air being dragged across our state and lowering our chances for PM t-shower to 30%. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90s.

Friday our slightly drier weather with 40% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms once we warm up into the low to mid 90s.

This weekend, you'll have to dodge afternoon storms firing up, with 50% chances you will see them. Afternoon highs will warm up to around 93°.

10-Day Forecast

