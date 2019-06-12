Widespread afternoon and evening storms may begin to settle down after Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The overall pattern had shifted from the 11-day heatwave, all due to high pressure. The past 4 days we have seen cooler temperatures (Tuesday's high was only 89°) along with scattered to widespread storms. Why? All due to low pressure spinning over South Georgia.

But that low pressure is about to be kicked out of here and this will end our mini-rainy pattern. A pattern of rain that was just getting interesting. Tuesday we saw our best overall coverage of rain.

Rainfall amounts have ranged biggest at the beach with Mayport receiving nearly 3" to Jacksonville International airport with nearly 2". That was the most both locations had seen in more than a month.

Wednesday will be the final day of this wetter pattern.

12 Noon brings back the rains/storms to Jacksonville.

Breaking down the forecast.

Now, it is not the end of the possibility of afternoon and evening storms as we will still be getting a few afternoon and evening storms, especially south of Jacksonville on Thursday.

They just won't be as widespread.

Anyhow, sunrise temperatures will start off in the low 70s and quickly zoom towards 90° and this will take place before 1 p.m. It will be about 1 p.m. that a few isolated storms will begin to fire off. Building from there into the evening skies. Best chances should be areas along I-95 receiving heavy storms and maybe seeing some small hail.

Severe levels are slightly elevated, there maybe one or two severe storms for small hail and gusty winds. Rainfall amounts should be in the 1" range for those who see the heaviest of the afternoon storms.

Thursday we see the shift to the south and then we all should dry out. That means morning lows may drop back into the 60s, especially in Georgia.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly dry with just a handful of afternoon storms.

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 8:29 p.m.

10-Day Forecast. We dryout a little bit this weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.