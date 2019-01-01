Widespread dense fog impacts Wednesday morning commute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another mild night is upon us as temperatures are expected to dip into the mid 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. As a result of a stalled front over Middle Georgia, northern portions of Southeast Georgia may experience a passing shower during the overnight hours.

Wednesday morning dense fog will blanket the entire area as low stratus clouds push east off of the Gulf Coast into the First Coast. Expect poor visibilities from I-75 to I-95 thru late morning. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies and light southerly winds.

Thursday temperatures will start out in the 50s before returning to the mid 70s during the afternoon hours ahead of an approaching cold front. A few scattered showers can't be ruled on Thursday afternoon, however, the heaviest rains and strongest thunderstorms will arrive Friday afternoon and evening.

Drier conditions will move in as the weekend begins, however, cooler air will only allow high temperatures to reach the 60s Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. As a result of the absence of cloud cover, overnight temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s.

