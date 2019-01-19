Wild weekend weather: Stay alert to rapid changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday will be an awesome January day despite cloudy and breezy conditions. Meanwhile, Sunday's weather will be "most improved" as heavy rains roll through as we sleep.

Saturday afternoon, hazy sun, breezy and warm.

Saturday, we will wake up in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Skies will see increasing clouds throughout the day and building gusty southerly winds. Temperatures will be lovely and mild, warming into the mid 70s. Winds will peak during the afternoon hours out of the south between 10-17 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph.

Saturday evening there maybe a few showers. The first showers enter our forecast area around sunset but become widespread downpours before midnight. Rainfall amounts will range between a quarter of an inch and an inch.

Overnight Saturday night.

Worried about the downtown implosion? There are a few weather factors that delay implosions. You can read about them here: Will wind or rain delay the Bold City Blast?

The main line of rain pushes offshore between 4-6 a.m. with only light, spotty showers lingering through 8 a.m. Temperatures will be COLD in the low 50s and the winds will be gusty and strong out of the southwest and west. Expect sustained winds around 20 mph and gusts of wind between 30-35 mph. The clouds will be a tad more persistent, but we expect afternoon into evening clearing of the skies.

Sunday afternoon turns sunny and cold and very breezy.

The cold front moving in behind the rain and the gusty winds will curtail our heating potential, temperatures will only venturing into the mid 50s on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night temperatures will drop quickly, down into the mid to low 30s for early Monday morning. For the parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr expect chilly temperatures, a brisk breeze, and sunny skies. After the cold start we will only warm up into the low 50s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday starts off chilly, around 40 degrees and warms up into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be the next wild weather day. Starting out mild, in the mid 50s, temps will warm into the lovely low 70s, but it does come with increasing clouds and a 40 percent chance for showers. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will bring potentially heavy rains. Amounts may exceed two inches.

Thursday will see sunrise showers fade quickly as temperatures chill into Friday.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 55° Partly Cloudy, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 57° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 64° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 72° Hazy Sun, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.

Sunset: 5:50 p.m.

Wild weather days over the next 10-days

