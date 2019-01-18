Will wind or rain interfere with the Bold City Blast?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville loves a good implosion. Implosion enthusiast, Kingston Almeida, caught implosion fever when the JEA towers crumbled last June, "Have you heard about the new implosion coming up? I have. And I've seen an implosion before, and I know a thing about that, it was AWESOME!"

Kingston is looking forward to Sunday's implosion of city hall, but like many of us, he's a little worried about the weather.



There are a few weather factors that could postpone implosions, but rain is not one of them. Even though the chances for rain are widespread Sunday morning, the implosion should go on. One weather factor that halts implosions is lightning. Think about it - explosive devices and electrical surges, that's a less than ideal combination. The CAPE, or Convective Available Potential Energy, which is a measure of the energy in the atmosphere and one indication of whether lightning is possible or not, is low. That means the implosion will most likely not be postponed by lightning.

Another factor that could postpone the implosion is fog or very low clouds. If clouds covered the top of the building they were imploding, they would most likely wait for it to clear. Although we do expect clouds, I don't think they will be low enough to interfere.

It will be windy, but not windy enough to postpone the implosion. Wind speeds would have to reach hurricane force to compromise the operation. We are expect sustained winds between 15-20 mph with gusts of wind around 30mph. What that could do is shift the cloud of debris after the implosion. Winds are expected out of the southwest, shifting to the west this morning. If there is any dust cloud after the implosion, it would most likely be pushed to the northeast and east of the building. That would be across Bay street at the intersection of market street, toward businesses like the restaurant Olio, The Berkman Plaza, and the the old courthouse building.



At the implosion of the Superdome in Atlanta, we saw an example of winds pushing the dust cloud around, the clouds seems to wrap around the new Mercedes Benz Stadium, as upper level winds catch the cloud and swirl it around the stadium.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.