Winds shifting around this weekend will chill those along the coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Which way the wind blows goes a long way in terms of what our afternoon high temperatures will be like. Earlier this week the winds where strongly onshore (northeasterly winds) but by Thursday (yesterday) we saw our winds shift to blow westerly, offshore and our afternoon temperatures jumped well into the 70s.

This weekend we will be watching shifting winds and shifting temperatures.

Saturday starts out chilly, with a breeze as sunrise temperatures will be around 50°. Expect sunny skies and warm westerly winds between 8-16 mph. Temperatures will top out in the mild mid to low 70s. Furthermore, the winds will push milder temperatures all the way to the beach early Saturday.

Saturday coastal chills

But...

Where as this weekend will be lovely for those who see westerly winds, that would include those living or will be along or west of I-95, daytime temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s. This with super sunshine all day long.

Meanwhile along the coast

Area beaches should expect those shifting winds to push onshore as a surge of cool temperatures and winds cap off the afternoon highs on Saturday. Many beaches will only see highs in the 60s. As winds turn onshore and they will be chillier. Northeast winds will be gusting up to 15 mph.

Sunday, coastal clouds will end our streak of blue skies.

Saturday night turns cool with temperatures heading down to around 50° under clear skies.

Then Sunday we will have clouds increase along with those onshore winds, temperatures will be topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be a pleasant but not perfect day.

Monday will be the warmest day this week, expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday night and early Tuesday morning may see showers, maybe a rumble of thunder. This will help with the pollen a bit. It also means more changes in our weather conditions. Temperatures will be near 80° on Monday will be only around 70° Tuesday.

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday, only making it into the low 60s with overnight lows back down in the 40s.

10-Day Forecast

