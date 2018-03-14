Windy dry air sparking dangerous fire weather

Florida Forest Service uses the Wildland Fire Danger Index for estimating the potential for a fire to start and required suppression action on any given day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We are warned that fires can start and spread quickly and burning is not permitted in several counties today due to the weather.

A drier-than-usual start to the year has already sparked more than 650 wildfires across the state.

The humidity is so low that outdoor burn authorizations will not be issued today in Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia counties.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly due to the gusty winds from the northwest and a red flag warning is issued for our area.

Duval county has the most extreme level for fire weather in the state along with Seminole and Orange counties in central Florida.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Tuesday smoke could be seen from the Dee Dot Timberlands. Today the Florida Forest Service Fire Management Team will continue to conducting a 632-acre wildfire hazard reduction prescribed burn in that area south of Butler Boulevard between San Pablo and Hodges road on Jacksonville's south side.

