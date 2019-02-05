Wonderful February warm-up continues into Wednesday and then change comes

Jacksonville, Fla. - Afternoon highs reached well into the 70s and now a cool breeze will move in from the beach. Temperatures will drop from the 70s to the 60s before 8 pm. From there, evening temperatures will continue to slowly cool, but that about it. Overnight lows will range between 52-57°.

It will be a very pleasant evening.

There will be some patchy fog that should develop later tonight. The good news it won't be widespread.

A wonderful Wednesday with some patchy fog developing

Wednesday through Friday still look amazing with afternoon highs reaching into the 70s (some will see 80°) and the biggest threat to the nice weather will be right along the coast, where we could see some dense sea fog each afternoon / evening starting on Thursday.

Until then, much of this...

Wonderful Wednesday (afternoon)

If you have weekend plans, including if you will be participating or cheering on someone for the Donna Marathon you will need to understand, it will become chilly again. This is a good thing for the runners. But for spectators? Layer-up as temperatures will be chilly.

Quick Forecast:

8 p.m. - 66° Partly cloudy, 0% Chance of showers

10 p.m. - 62° Patchy Fog, 0% Chance of showers

6 a.m.- 54° Partly sunny, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 56° Partly sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 62° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 72° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 6:05 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

