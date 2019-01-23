Wonderful Wednesday as temperatures will be there warmest until February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Enjoy this morning as beautiful, mild conditions start the day. Ok, there will be a few isolated sprinkles/showers, but these will be rather hit-n-miss. Best part? They should dry out before the noon hour and this will allow for hazy sunny skies and temperatures to easily get into the mid 70s. That will make today the warmest day we will see over the next 15 days, basically not until February will we see these warm temperatures. So, enjoy today!

Sunrise temperatures will start off in the 50s, except at the beach where morning temperatures will start in the 60s. Everybody will see partly cloudy skies and Southerly winds that will build throughout the day. By afternoon, highs will be in the mid 70s everywhere, except the Georgia Coastline. Cooler onshore winds will hold afternoon highs in Brunswick/St. Simons Is. in the 60s.

Absent a few sprinkles/showers this morning we will see no rain during the day today.

Today's high will be in the mid-70s.

Then comes tonight. Warm Southerly winds will build as temperatures stay just below 70°. This is very rare for January, and this is a not-so-good sign of what comes next.

Weather Authority Alert Thursday (Pre-Sunrise)

A round of heavy storms will push through the area from west to east. Impacting I-75 (west) around 3 a.m. and then off the coast (east) by 8 a.m. Because of this it will be a Weather Authority Alert between 4:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. here's more on the impact we will see here in Jacksonville.

Weather Authority Alert for pre-sunrise Thursday for this line of downpours/storms that will push through the entire area.

After that round of rain/storms, skies will clear and once again, temperatures drop. And just like it has been much of this winter, we will see colder than normal daytime highs and lows, but not extremely cold temperatures as morning lows will "flirt with freezing" a number of times over the next 10 days.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 53° Partly Cloudy, 10% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 57° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 63° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 71° Hazy Sun, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.

Sunset: 5:53 p.m.

Next 10-days reveals that today (Wednesday) will be the warmest until February.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.