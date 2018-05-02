Wonderful Wednesday as the good weather continues to roll

It maybe only Wednesday, but all this fine weather has me thinking about this weekend and the beach!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Once again, "O-M-G" weather will continue another 48 hours and then will slowly breakdown. That means, Wednesday starts out mostly clear and cool, with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Expect sunny, clear skies and climbing temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the warm low 80s. Winds will be out of the East around 10 mph.

Thursday starts out cool and clear, with morning temperatures around 60°. The sunshine continues, warming us up into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours. Expect easterly winds between 5-10 mph.

Friday morning will be mild, in the mid to low 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures reaching well into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours.

Saturday starts off mild, in the mid 60s, but warms quickly into the upper 80s, near 90°. If we do break into the 90s briefly, it will be the first time this year.

Sunday starts out mild, in the mid 60s, and afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

10-Day forecast has 3 more "OMG" days

Hourly Forecast:

High 81°

6 a.m. 55° Clear Skies

8 a.m. 60° Sunny, Mild

10 a.m. 69° Sunny, Mild

12 Noon 75° Sunny, Warm

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m.​

