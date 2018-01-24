Wonderful Wednesday weather for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday was a turn-around-day as we started off cloudy and wet, but the sun came out and temperatures reaches a high of 76°. That could be the highest temperature we may see over the next 10 days. The good news is that we are unlikely to see temperatures really chill down, in fact other than a few patches of inland frost on Thursday morning, no morning's are expected to be below freezing. That's good news when the next 10-days include the final days of January and the first few days of February.

Wednesday starts out chilly with mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, out of the northwest, between 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will top out around 60° making for a cool & sunny afternoon.

Wednesday night turns chilly quickly, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s. We could see inland frost during the morning hours.

Thursday will be cool & sunny, topping out in the upper 50s, with mostly clear skies.

Friday starts out chilly, around 40°. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid 60s.

Saturday will be warmer, but mostly cloudy. We will start out in the upper 40s and warm up into the upper 60s. Expect a 20% chance to see a stray shower.

Sunday marks the next decent chance for rain. We will wake up under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 50s. We will top out in the mid 60s with 70% chances to see rain.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 39°

8 a.m. 43°

10 a.m. 47°

​Sunrise: 7:21 a.m.

Sunset: 5:56 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.