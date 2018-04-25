Woot! Woot! Wonderful weather for a Wednesday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday looks gorgeous with the chilly start in the mid 50s inland to around 60° downtown. Warming quickly under sunny skies. Expect lighter winds than what we saw on Tuesday, mainly out of the southwest between 8-12 mph. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 70s with a few low 80s across our the beaches. Yes, our warmest temperatures will be close to the coast as offshore winds push the heat to the beaches.

Looking super sunny the next few days

Wednesday night expect mostly clear skies and lighter winds out of the West, between 5-8 mph. Overnight lows will sink down into the low 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm, with afternoon highs topping out around 80°. Winds shift from the northwest to the south for the afternoon hours, around 10 mph.

Friday starts out cool, in the low 60s under clear skies. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday turns partly cloudy as a weak front approaches our area. There is an isolated (40%) chance for an overnight shower Friday night moving into Saturday morning.

Saturday the sunny clear skies return, warming up into the upper 70s for an afternoon high. Saturday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures turning cool and getting down to around 61°. Sunday the mostly sunny skies continue and we will warm up into the upper 70s.

10-Day forecast

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 59° Clear skies

8 a.m. 64° Sunny Skies

10 a.m. 70° Sunny Skies

Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Sunset: 7:59 p.m.

