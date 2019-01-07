Work week starts off beautiful with our best weather of the enitre week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whoa! What a beautiful pattern across the Nation! And we too will be "loving it" as afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s and under mostly sunny skies! Nice...

Our pattern will see some shifting as we go through the next few days.

Tuesday will be the mildest day until Sunday. In between we will deal with a chill down, with only a few patches of frost in the inland locations (well west of town.) The coldest morning's will be Thursday and Friday morning's. Downtown temperatures bottom out around 40° as inland temperatures will be the coldest.

Beautiful Tuesday

Next serious rain threat won't be until this weekend. And this system will be a snow maker for folks in the Mid-Atlantic States of Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. Amounts there could reach 8", not-too-shabby.

That same system will pump up our temperatures by Saturday, especially on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Then a cold front will slide through later Sunday and bring a few showers to Jacksonville. That will be followed by a pattern of chilly afternoons through next week.

Quick Forecast:

8 p.m. - 63° Clear skies, 0% Chance of Showers

10 p.m. - 59° Clear Skies, 0% Chance of Showers

6 a.m.- 55° Partly Cloudy, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 57° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 65° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 70° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:42 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

