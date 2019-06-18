Work week weather starts off damp then turns hot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Umbrella days are still with us. Yet, the bigger story maybe the shifting winds that will go a long way to causing a mini-heat wave for this weekend.

Expect showers and thundershowers for the next couple of afternoons. Which means keep your umbrella's real close. Tuesday's showers will be most likely up and down I-95. Timing is more challenging as thundershowers the past few days have been between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. This should shift to become more later in the afternoon and then evening hours as we head towards the weekend.

Sunshine starts the day but another couple of days with afternoon and evening thundershowers are expected.

Today's winds will be mainly out of the south, then becoming more westerly and this will bring in much more heat. But that's later this week. This morning we will be mild, starting out around 72°. Expect partly cloudy skies and a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms firing up to our west and tracking eastward across our area. Afternoon temperatures will climb up to around 90°.

Wednesday looks stormier during the afternoon hours. We will wake up in the mid 70s and warm up into the low 90s. Expect decent chances to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms pushing through.

Thursday looks wet as well, with expected chances for showers and temperatures starting out in the upper 70s and warming up into low 90s for the afternoon hours.

Friday looks like a sweaty one, expect a muggy start in the mid 70s and afternoon temperatures in the low 90s. Feel-like temps around 100°. Expect 40% chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The weekend dries out a bit, with only 30% chances for afternoon downpours, but expect oppressive heat, topping out in the mid 90s but feeling like the triple digits when you consider the humidity.

Next 10-days

